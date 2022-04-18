Today: Clouds will start to slip into the South Plains this afternoon with an easterly breeze lasting through the day. The afternoon high will make it close to 72° .

Tonight: Cloudy skies will last overnight as rain chances come into the forecast tomorrow. Our evening low will be similar to this morning at 49°.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will take over by tomorrow afternoon brining us rain that we desperately need. The afternoon high will reach 74°.

This morning our temperatures are starting out in the lower 40’s and into the lower 50’s. Clear skies will last until lunch time with clouds coming in by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay mild with highs in the lower 70’s due to the moisture in the atmosphere and the upsloping winds.

Winds this morning are sliding in from the east at about six to 12 miles per hour. These winds will lead to breezy conditions by the afternoon as they speed up to 15 to 20 miles per hour. This easterly breeze is helping us have a bit of moisture in the atmosphere today and because they are upsloping our highs will only warm into the 70’s by the afternoon..

Rain comes into the forecast as early as tonight with a few splash and dash showers in our western counties, but the eastern side of the South Plains will get most of the rainfall by tomorrow. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop-up through our Tuesday afternoon from noon until about 3 PM. This will help us with fire weather conditions and more rain is on the way by Friday.

Cooler temperatures will stay in the forecast for today and tomorrow with highs getting into the lower to mid 70’s. Clouds will build into West Texas by this afternoon and the possibility for showers comes in as early as overnight. Showers and isolated thunderstorms come into our eastern counties by tomorrow from noon to 3 PM. We won’t all have rainfall but it will help us with our fire weather we have had because of the drought. Highs will quickly warm into the 90’s by our hump day and stay that way through the rest of the work week. Another chance for rain comes into the forecast by Friday before a beautiful weekend with clear skies and highs in the 80’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx