Today: The heat is on today with record-breaking highs and sunshine lasting all day. The afternoon high will max out near 96° .

Tonight: Clouds will build into the South Plains tonight and last into our Friday. Our evening low will be mild at 64°.

Tomorrow: Severe weather is possible by tomorrow evening with thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds coming in. The afternoon high will be ten degrees cooler than today at 85°.

This morning our temperatures are starting out in the upper 40’s and into the upper 60’s. Humidity is lasting through our morning because our temperatures and dewpoints are close together. This means the air is almost saturated which could cause some condensation on your car this morning. The moisture will quickly exit the South Plains through the rest of the morning and be replaced by very dry air.





Highs this afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 90’s which will lead to a red flag warning from noon until 9 PM. This is because of down sloping winds coming in from the southwest. This warm and dry air will cause us to have a breezy afternoon before moisture and the possibility for severe weather come into the forecast by dinner time tomorrow.

Severe weather comes into the forecast by tomorrow night with severe thunderstorms, strong winds, and large hail. This will mostly be a wind and hail event with hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gust up to 70 miles per hour. These storms will pop-up across the dry line from approximately 6 to 9 PM. Make sure to put your car in covered parking tomorrow night and prepare for the severe weather accordingly.





After a mild morning highs will quickly warm into the mid to upper 90’s through our day due to a dry and warm breeze coming in from the southwest. A chance for severe weather comes into the forecast by tomorrow with thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail on the horizon. These storms will come by tomorrow night during dinner time and pop up on the edge of the dry line. This severe weather chance is going to be short lived as the sun goes down. Breezy conditions will stick around for Saturday as we stay in the 80’s before dropping down into the 70’s by Sunday and Monday.

