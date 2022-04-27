Today: Mostly cloudy skies will last into our Hump Day but temperatures will be warmer than yesterday. The afternoon high will max out at 80°.

Tonight: Clouds will stay in the South Plains overnight but break up through the day tomorrow. Our evening low will be mild at 59°.

Tomorrow: Clouds will decrease through our Thursday with breezy conditions and sunshine coming in. The afternoon high will make it to 93°.

This morning temperature are starting off mild in the upper 40’s and ranging into the lower 60’s. We will continue to warm up through the rest of the day and dewpoints will continue to rise. Currently dewpoints are pretty high and this may lead to some dew on the grass or condensation on your window in our southwestern counties. Rain chances slide into the forecast by this evening, but will mostly stay in our northwestern counties.





Highs today will be about ten degrees warmer than yesterday as we make it into the lower 80’s. Clouds will stay in the forecast through the morning and afternoon adding some moisture to the upper atmosphere. A southerly breeze will continue to push in through the day at ten to 20 miles per hour.

Showers and thunderstorms have the potential to start popping up in New Mexico by this evening before moving into to Texas and moving into Morton. This system will likely to together and bring a few showers into Levelland and Lubbock by tonight but rain accumulation will stay low. By tomorrow morning rain chances will be nonexistent while winds pick up and clouds decrease.





Mostly cloudy skies will last into our Hump Day with highs in the lower 80’s. Rain chances move into the South Plains by this evening wit ha marginal risk for severe weather in our northwestern counties. Breezy conditions pick up as we go into Thursday and Friday with the 90’s returning to West Texas. This will lead to elevated and critical fire weather chances increasing. On the bright side, a cool front will slip in by Saturday and bring us back into the 80’s for the weekend!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx