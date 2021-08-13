KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 12, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Madison Hartin has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies will last through the day across The South Plains with a chance for showers popping up this afternoon. Our afternoon high will stay below average, getting near 91°.

Tonight: Scattered Showers are expected to continue into this evening with an low of 65°.

Tomorrow: High temperature for tomorrow only expected to be around 85°. Thunderstorms likely across the area. Some areas of heavy rain and localized flooding possible.

Highs this afternoon in Lubbock are only expected to be in the mid to upper 80’s. Temperatures will continue to decrease as we go through the rest of the weekend due to a cold front moves through the area bringing chances showers and thunderstorms with it.

Temperatures expected to be cooler due to the moisture from the rain cooling. Highs across the area in the low 90’s and upper 80’s. Clovis, New Mexico only expecting high temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Highs today will reach the upper 80’s with mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. We are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the evening. Rain chances will continue to pick up as we get into the weekend as a cold front starts to slide into our area. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Madison Hartin