KAMC AM Weather Webcast August 31st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Showers and storms. High of 92°. Variable winds 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Showers and storms. Low of 67°. Winds SW/NW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms. High of 90°. Winds NW/SE 10-20 MPH.

Monsoonal moisture from the southwest will be pumped into our region by a low pressure system near the four corners region. We still have some dry air near the surface, so we will likely see some dry microbursts across the South Plains on our Monday. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts between 60-70 MPH. Highs will range from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. Winds will vary in direction throughout the day due to a cold front moving through the area. Rain chances and storms will increase this afternoon through the overnight hours. Overnight, showers and storms will continue, as lows fall into the middle 60s.

Rain chances will hang around the South Plains for the remainder of the week. Highs will top out on either side of 90 degrees with overnight lows ranging through the 60s. Some storms could produce severe wind gusts during the afternoon and evening hours this week. As we head towards the weekend, a strong cold front will move into the area by Sunday night. This will drastically cool our temperatures for Labor day and a good chunk of next week. We will keep you advise.

Have a great week! Be kind to one another.

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx