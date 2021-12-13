KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 13, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A mild Monday is in the forecast as we start off another work week. Sunny skies will last through the day with an afternoon high near 72°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will build in tonight with cooler temperatures in our overnight hours. Our evening low will be close to 40°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will stay in the forecast tomorrow with temperatures getting even warmer than today. The breeze will start to pick up by tomorrow afternoon with an afternoon high reaching 76°.

A new work week will start off with a cold morning, followed by a mild afternoon. We are starting off the day with temperatures in the upper 20’s and into the lower 40’s. The sunshine will warm us up through the day and by lunch time it will still be cool outside in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. The breeze will stay calm through the day moving in from the southwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Today will be the best day to get outside for the first half of the week due to the calm breeze and mild highs this afternoon. If you want to take your dog for a walk or take the kids to the park this afternoon highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s by 4:30 PM. The windy conditions will start to pick up again by tomorrow and become much more aggressive by Wednesday.

The chance for fire weather is low today due to the wind staying calm, but breezy conditions will return tomorrow. Our Tuesday will have a chance for elevated fire weather because of the speed of the winds, but cloudy skies will help conditions not become critical. Wednesday will be our windiest day of the week with highs in the upper 70’s and between the windy and warm conditions we will have a chance for critical fire weather.

Temperatures this afternoon will get into the lower 70’s with sunny skies. The breeze will stay nice and calm for our Monday before picking up speed by tomorrow. Our windiest day of the week will be on Wednesday with temperatures rising into the upper 70’s and a chance for critical fire weather. Cooler temperatures will be in the lower 60’s by Thursday before an even stronger cold front will affect highs by Saturday. Temperatures through the next seven days will drop by 30 degrees.



-Shelby Mac

