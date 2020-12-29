KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 29th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Variable clouds with occasional light rain. Afternoon high temperature of 64°. Southeast winds gusting to 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Occasional rain with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Overnight low of 31°. East winds gusting to 15-35 mph.

Tomorrow: After a morning high of 41°, temperatures will drop through the afternoon, reaching the low-30s by 3pm. Winter mix possible. Variable winds 10-20 mph.

This week’s forecast has a bid of everything, and we started out with dense fog throughout the region this morning. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory through noon today, warning drivers to take precautions on area roads this morning.

A very strong system will impact portions of Texas, and may bring winter precipitation to the South Plains beginning tomorrow morning. The degree of uncertainty with how the next 24 hours will unfold is very high. Depending on several factors at play with the evolution of this system, the Hub City may see up to a couple inches of snow.







The Rolling Plains with have the most likely possibility to see measurable snowfall depending on the eventual track of the storm system. Our forecast for Lubbock is to expect a trace of snowfall up to 2″.

Stay tuned for additional updates from the KAMC Weatherlab!

Have a great afternoon!

-Lance Blocker

