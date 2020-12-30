KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 30th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Variable clouds with occasional light snow or rain. Afternoon high temperature of 39°. No additional snow accumulations expected. Chance of precipitation: 30%. North winds 10-20 mph, gusting over 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with an isolated flurry possible. Overnight low of 24°. Northeast winds 10-15 mph. Chance of snow: 30%.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with an afternoon high of 40°. Winter mix possible throughout the day. Variable winds 10-20 mph. Chance of precipitation: 30%.

This is what we were hoping for! After a night of scattered showers, the cold air finally arrived this morning, transitioning the rain over to snow for many. Lubbock saw a dusting to one inch of snow, which accumulated on mostly grassy areas. Be careful on area roads, and especially careful on bridges and overpasses.

We expect isolated areas of drizzle or flurries through the rest of the afternoon, but no additional accumulations are likely. Flurries will be possible once again tonight and tomorrow.

As we push through the day tomorrow, our attention will shift to the storm system moving north through Mexico. Depending on its eventual track, it may bring accumulating snowfall to the South Plains. Lubbock may see 1-2″ of snow, while the Rolling Plains are forecasted to receive 2-3″ of snow.

Stay tuned for additional updates. Slight deviations in the systems eventual path could spell significant differences in precipitation amounts across our region.

Have a great afternoon!

-Lance Blocker

