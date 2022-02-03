Today: The Winter storm we’ve been talking about all week is sticking around this morning with more moderate snowfall coming through. Cloudy skies will keep us cold with windy conditions and an afternoon high near 21°.

Tonight: Tonight the clouds will start to clear out but that will lead to even more of a cool down overnight. The evening low will be frigid as we drop to 6°.

Tomorrow: The icy conditions will stay in the forecast for tomorrow morning, but we will start to see some melting by the afternoon. Our afternoon high is still cold, but we will rise above the freezing mark at 37°.

Temperatures this morning are starting off in the single digits and barely into the teens. It feels even colder outside and we are still under a Winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service until 6 PM tonight. Moderate snowfall will continue through our morning but start to slide out by lunchtime. We are also concerned about the wind chill advisory in effect until noon because temperatures are feeling like negative five to negative fifteen degrees this morning.





Moderate snowfall this morning will only last for the next few hours as we start to see this Winter storm making its exit through our northeastern counties. This system could be out as early as lunch time and leave behind just a few flurries through the afternoon. However, anything that falls this morning will be sticking to the roads and staying around all day because we won’t be warming up above freezing until tomorrow afternoon.

Even though we are on the tail end of this Winter storm we are still seeing Arctic air being pumped into the south Plains. Winds this morning are moving in at 15 to 25 miles per hour and adding a biting chill to the air. This is making it feel like negative three to negative 17 degrees outside across West Texas and we could see the same conditions by tomorrow morning.





The Winter storm system that we have been talking about all week is brining more moderate snow to West Texas this morning, but will start to slip out of the area by lunch time. We will still have a few snow showers pop-up through the afternoon, but most of us will only see a few flurries. Anything that falls this morning will contniue to accumulate on top of what ew saw yesterday. In Lubbock we got an inch of snow yesterday and we are expected to get another inch before this storm moves towards Abilene. The wind chill is another concern making it feel like negative five to negative 15 degrees outside this morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon along with the Winter weather advisory until 6 PM. Clouds and moisture will move out by tonight but the single digits will creep by in overnight. Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will start to rise into the mid to upper 30’s and things will start melting. A high pressure system will start to slide in by the end of the week which will warm us into the mid 40’s and lower 50’s by Saturday and Sunday.

