KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 12th, 2021

Today: Mostly cloudy with an afternoon high of 76°. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developing after 3pm. South wind, 10-30 mph. Chance of rain: 50%. Some storms may be severe.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely, especially before 2am. Breezy with an overnight low of 57°. Southwest winds, 10-20 mph. Chance of rain: 60%. A few storms may be severe.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with an afternoon high of 70°. Isolated thunderstorms are possible through 2pm, especially east toward the rolling plains. Chance of rain: 20%. Some storms may be strong or severe.

A very complex forecast is ahead for portions of the South Plains. Later this afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a boundary in southwest portions of the South Plains. These storms will race to the northeast, and intensify into severe thunderstorms capable of large hail and damaging winds. A low end possibility for an isolated tornado exists, mainly within the slight risk area outlined above.

A second round of brief showers and thunderstorms will move through tomorrow by 1pm. This line may also contain an isolated severe thunderstorm, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threat.

Once that line clears the area, gusty winds and cooler temperatures will begin to filter into the region. Be safe today and have a way to receive severe weather warnings today and tonight. We will keep you updated from the KAMC Weatherlab.

Have a great afternoon!

-Lance Blocker

