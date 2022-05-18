Today: Another hot and dry day will stay in the forecast, and sunshine will take over the area. The afternoon high will be a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday at 99°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with clouds passing over the South Plains. The evening low will be 64°.

Tomorrow: Record-breaking highs are in the forecast by tomorrow with sunshine and dry conditions lead into the chance for fire weather. The afternoon high will be 102°.

We are having a beautiful start to our Wednesday morning with a gorgeous sunrise and a warm start to the day. Temperatures are starting off anywhere from the lower 60’s and into the lower 80’s. Yesterday was a blustery day with dust storms popping up across West Texas and a wall of dirt making its way across Slaton. Today will be hot and dry again, but not as windy!

A weak cold front will come into the South Plains by the mid-morning with a northwesterly breeze pushing in at about five to fifteen miles per hour. This won’t stop us from warming up through the rest of the day, but it will add a bite to the air through lunch time. The afternoon highs will near the upper 90’s and triple digits.





With hot days ahead it’s time to invest in some sunscreen and sunglasses! The UV Index will reach eleven today, meaning burn time without sun protection will be about five to ten minutes. It’s a good idea to stay hydrated and limit your time outside, because this heat wave will stick around until the end of the work week.

A weak cold front will move into the South Plains through the rest of the morning leading to cooler air sliding in, but that won’t stop us from heating up to the upper 90’s and lower 100’s. The rest of our work week will be dry and hot with record-breaking highs going into tomorrow. This weekend will be much more pleasant with highs in the 70’s after a cold front comes through on Saturday morning. Another chance for rain is possible in the area by Sunday night and into Monday.

-Shelby Mac

