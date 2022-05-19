Today: Record-breaking highs are in the forecast today with sunshine and dry conditions leading to fire weather across West Texas. The afternoon high will be 102°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with just a few clouds passing over the South Plains. The evening low will be 66°.

Tomorrow: Another hot day is in the forecast tomorrow before temperatures start to drop by the weekend. The afternoon high is 98°.

We are having a beautiful start to our Thursday morning with a gorgeous sunrise and a warm start to the day. Temperatures are starting off anywhere from the upper 50’s and into the mid 70’s. Winds this morning can’t decide if they want to come from the northwest or southwest this morning, but the southwesterly breeze will wind the battle and lead t highs the highest yet so far this week.

Temperatures today will be maxing out anywhere from 99 degrees to 109 degrees across the South Plains. Lubbock will stay in the lower 100’s but the southwesterly breeze pushing in through the rest of the day will lead o breezy conditions by this afternoon. Elevated fire weather will come into the forecast today due to sunny skies, high temperatures, and low relative humidity.





Today and tomorrow will be out last two days of the week with sweltering temperatures. By Saturday a cool front will move in and lead to highs in the lower 80’s before another drop in temperatures to the lower 70’s by Sunday. Rain chances start to pick up going into the beginning of next week, which should help us make our way out of this exceptional drought.

The rest of our work week will be dry and hot with near record-breaking highs going into our afternoon as we reach the triple digits across most of the area. This weekend will be much more pleasant with highs in the 80’s after a cold front comes through on Saturday morning. More cool air will drop us down to the lower 70’s by Sunday. Another chance for rain is possible across West Texas by Monday and Tuesday.

