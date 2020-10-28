KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 28th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated winter mix. High of 37°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Isolated snow showers. Low of 31°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 52°. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

A light wintry mix will remain possible across the northern half of the South Plains for the remainder of your Wednesday. The low pressure system responsible for the winter weather will move through the South Plains today, bringing isolated snow showers back to the area later this evening. The primary precipitation type for today will be freezing drizzle and snow flurries. Daytime highs will top out above freezing area wide, ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Areas to the north of Highway 62/82 will remain in the 30s. Winds will shift to the northwest as the low pressure system pushes through, gusting upwards of 30 MPH at times. This will blow ice off of power lines and out of trees, so be mindful of what you’re standing under today.

Tonight, precipitation will begin to wrap up across the northern half of the South Plains. We should see it all come to an end by midnight. Overnight lows will fall close to freezing, with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. We could see an additional inch of sleet and snow across the southern Texas Panhandle, and the extreme northern portions of the South Plains.

Thursday morning’s commute will be a little slick as areas of black ice redevelop overnight. By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will be well above freezing, topping out in the upper 40s to middle 50s. We will see more sunshine across the region, which will melt most of the remaining ice and snow across the region. Overnight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

For the remainder of the forecast period, high temperatures will remain slightly below average, with lows temperatures also remaining slightly below average. We will be dry, with a few passing clouds across the region. Saturday night into Sunday morning, we will see a weak cold front move into our area, dropping our highs from the middle 70s to the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Don’t forget to set your clocks BACK 1 hour this weekend. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday morning at 2 AM. We gain an extra hour of sleep, so I guess we can technically call it a long weekend! Stay safe, and stay warm friends!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

