KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 5, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunshine will last through our Tuesday across the South Plains with highs just a few degrees cooler than yesterday. The afternoon high will reach 84°.

Tonight: Clear skies will last through our night tonight with just a few clouds passing through. The evening low will be a bit chilly as it nears 54°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine and more typical highs for the beginning of October return for our day tomorrow. The afternoon high will be nice as we reach 81°.

It is officially taco Tuesday and it will be a beautiful day to grab some tacos and eat your lunch outside! Yesterday was national taco day and if you missed it, like me, its never too late to eat tacos. Through lunchtime temperatures will reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Highs will be just a few degrees cooler than yesterday as we stay in the lower to mid 80’s. It will be a great day to go to the park or for a walk outside before heat moves in by the end of the week. By dinner time the breeze will start to move in from the east which will help it feel just a little cooler outside.

We are on the of the coolest spots across the Lone Star State today as most places warm into the mid to upper 80’s. Through the next six to ten days we will see a heat up through the eastern portion of the United States, including the South Plains, which will lead to highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s locally. The West will stay a little bit cooler, but the cool air will makes its way towards our area by Sunday and Monday with breezy conditions.

Sunny skies will last through our afternoon with highs getting into the lower to mid 80’s after a chilly morning. We will have highs more typical for this time of year for Wednesday as we get into the lower 80’s. Sunshine will last through the beginning of the work week but will be followed by hotter days and a few clouds moving in. Highs will escalate by Thursday as we get into the upper 80’s. A cool front will slide in by Sunday which will bring cooler air and breezy conditions to the South Plains.

