KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 1, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Starting off our Wednesday with clear skies, but more clouds will come into the forecast through lunch time. Our afternoon high will be 93°.

Tonight: Clouds will stay on the South Plains this evening with a few isolated showers popping up on the western portion of our area. The evening low will get close to 71°.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will come into the forecast tomorrow after a few showers in the morning. The afternoon high will reach 92° tomorrow.

Clear skies this morning will be followed with clouds building in this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will last through the afternoon across the South Plains, with showers popping up on the western half of West Texas by this evening. These will be isolated showers and could potentially make their way across the area.

As we begin September, lets take a look back at what happened in August. We had fifteen days with below average highs and sixteen days with above average highs; a pretty even spread. The big story is the four inches of rainfall accumulation we had, which is double what we see on average in August across West Texas.

Rain chances are looking similar for the start of September as we stay below average for rainfall to come from the seventh until the eleventh. This will keep temperatures warmer and create less chance for dense cloud cover.

Partly cloudy skies will build in through the afternoon with highs in the lower 90’s. There is a chance for isolated showers on the western portion of the South Plains later tonight and overnight. Some of the showers will cross into the central part of our area with light rain. Isolated showers could last into the morning with mostly cloudy skies to follow.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx