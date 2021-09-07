KAMC AM Weather Webcast September 7, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A hot day will last across the South Plains today with sunny skies. Our afternoon high will be above average getting near 94°.

Tonight: Isolated showers return to the forecast by this evening, but will not bring heavy rain. Not everyone will see rain but it will keep our highs cooler for tomorrow. The evening low will be 65°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for our day tomorrow with a few thin clouds sticking around. Our afternoon high will reach right at 90°.

A sunny and dry day will last through the afternoon, but showers will move in by the evening. These will be isolated showers and will bring in cooler conditions for tomorrow morning and overnight. Highs will still stay in the 90’s tomorrow, but it will be our coolest day for the next seven days.

A dip in temperatures will move in tomorrow due to rain overnight. However, highs will stay above average through the rest of the week. Our hottest days this week will be Friday and Saturday, which will be near ten degrees above average.

It has been a sizzling start to September with only one day below average for our highs to start off the month. Highs will be even hotter this week as we stay above average for the next six to ten days as well/ Thankfully, we are not the only ones nationwide with highs that are abnormally hot.

Sunshine will last through our Tuesday with the West Texas sun bringing in highs in the lower to mid 90’s today. A few isolated showers will move across the South Plains tonight which will bring temperatures into the mid 60’s tonight. We will have our coolest day tomorrow with highs in the lower 90’s and mostly sunny skies. More heat is on the way with two scorching days ahead for Friday and Saturday.

