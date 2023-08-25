Today: Sunny and clear skies this afternoon with hot temperatures. High of 99°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a low of 74°.

Tomorrow: Another day that starts out sunny and hot with isolated shower chances in the afternoon. High of 100°.

Friday is shaping up to be another hot day across the South Plains. Expect afternoon temperatures in peak in the high 90s and triple digits. Wearing sunscreen is recommended for anyone heading outside to the high school football games this tonight.

Saturday morning will start with mostly clear skies and hot temperatures. Late in the afternoon expect the first of the isolated showers to start and last late in to the evening. 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms on Sunday that will help keep the temperatures cooler for Monday, with a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms.