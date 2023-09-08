Today: Record breaking Highs this afternoon. 20% chance Isolated showers. High of 97°.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms possible overnight. Low of 69°.

Tomorrow: Slightly cooler temps. 20% chance of Thunderstorms. High of 97°.

Record high afternoon temperatures return this afternoon. Lubbock expected to hit a peak temperature of 104° and communities like Paducah and Guthrie likely to get as hot as 107°. 20% chance of Isolated Rain chances this afternoon.

Rain chances increase tomorrow afternoon with scattered chances of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. 30% chance of showers on Sunday before the cool front is expected to come into the area on Monday. Dropping high temps back to average and keeping rain in the South Plains for a few more days.