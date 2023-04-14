Today: Breezy and warm conditions this afternoon. Red Flag Warning in affect due to strong winds. High of 85°.

Tonight: Cold front coming in overnight. Winds calming by morning. Low of 49°.

Tomorrow: Cooler conditions and sunny skies for the weekend. High of 69°

Warmer than average temperatures are back in the South Plains again today. Winds will pick up in the afternoon ahead of a cold front tonight. The national weather service has issued a Red Flag Warning in affect from Noon today through 10 o’clock tonight. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Cooler temperatures expected for this weekend due to the cold front. Afternoon highs in the lower 70s. Next chance of rain will come early next week, current forecast models indicating isolated showers Monday evening through early Tuesday morning.

Have a nice weekend and stay safe!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin