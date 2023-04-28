Today: Cold front will bring in chilly temperatures, strong winds, and 10% chance of showers. High of 55° around noon.

Tonight: Windy and Cold conditions continue into this evening. overnight low of 38°.

Tomorrow: Skies clearing by lunchtime. High of 74°

The cold front today will bring temperatures down through the morning and early afternoon into the lower 50s and upper 40s. Some areas might be able to see a slight increase back into the mid 50s before sunset this evening. Front also causing strong winds from the north for the south plains today. Northerly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Cold front will also cause cloudy conditions and slight rain chances early this evening. 20% chance of isolated showers preceded by strong winds and blowing dust. This front will move out of the forecast area by noon tomorrow revealing a sunny day with an afternoon high of 74.