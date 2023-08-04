Today: Hot and Sunny this afternoon. Isolated showers in along the Texas and New Mexico boarder High of 100°.

Tonight: Warm evening with calm winds. Low of 76°.

Tomorrow: Heatwave continues this weekend. High of 103°.

Hot afternoon across the South Plains as the heat dome covering most of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas continues to keep temperatures well above normal. Communities located off of the caprock continue to have extreme heat with a high of 105° in Childress and 104° in Paducah.

Isolated rain chances in the west this evening will provide some relied from the heat for those who live along the Texas and New Mexico boarder. A stronger chance on Monday, 20% chance of thunderstorms, will be able to cool temperatures back down to the High 90s. This relief from the heat will be short lived before triple digits return by the middle of next week.