Today: Chilly temperatures return to the South Plains today. Clear skies and a light breeze this afternoon. Highs near 50°.

Tonight: Jacket weather for Friday night plans. Overnight lows close to 28°.

Tomorrow: Slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow as conditions return to seasonally average. High around 57°

Blue skies seen in Littlefield this morning. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Increasing clouds through this evening. Mostly cloudy skies Saturday.

Presidents Day on Monday will be warmer than average with highs in the mid 70s. Strong wind gusts will come in to the South Plains from the west and bring in clouds in the afternoon.

Cloudy and warmer weekend ahead. Winds will return to the Texas Panhandle on Sunday and will last through Tuesday of next week.

Stay Safe and have a nice weekend!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin