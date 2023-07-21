Today: Cold front late this afternoon. High of 94°.

Tonight: Cool down continues overnight. Low of 69°.

Tomorrow: Cloudy morning and sunny afternoon. High of 91°.

A slow-moving cold front is making its way toward the Texas Panhandle and South Plains this afternoon. This will keep today’s highs out of the triple digits. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s for communities in the north east such as Matador, Floydada, and Tulia. Lubbock’s High will be near 95°. Temperatures in the South will still reach into the mid 90’s due to the cold front not reaching them until tomorrow afternoon.

Saturday is expected to be the coolest day this week with the hottest afternoon high in Seminole peaking at 95°. After the cool front moves out the highs will return to the upper 90s late this weekend and another heat wave is likely to create another week of dangerously hot conditions.