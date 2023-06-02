Today: Severe weather possible this afternoon and thunderstorms return to the South Plains. 60% chance of rain. High of 76°.

Tonight: Showers will persist into this evening before skies clear early tomorrow morning. Low of 55°.

Tomorrow: Afternoon thunderstorms will produce more heavy rain and large amounts of precipitation accumulation. High of 78°.

Early this afternoon the first of todays thunderstorms will form along the New Mexico state line. These showers will move eastward to produce severe weather for Lubbock in the later afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms from this event will likely produce large amounts of rain, large hail, and strong wind gusts.

Accumulation from this event is expected to be heavy. Top soil in the Texas panhandle is already saturated due to showers in previous days so any new rain that falls in the coming days will likely runoff into roadways. Localaized flooding is expected to be a major issue.