Today: Extreme heat this afternoon. High of 107°.

Tonight: Warm temperatures continue overnight. Low of 76°.

Tomorrow: Hot temps again tomorrow. High of 105°.

Heat advisories have been put in place across West Texas and the Panhandle. Afternoon Highs are expected to be well above seasonally average with Lubbock potentially seeing afternoon temperatures peak at 109° this afternoon.

It is recommended to drink plenty of fluids, two glasses of water for every sugary beverage will help keep the body properly hydrated. Limiting time outside and keeping out of the sun will also help prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke during the hottest hours late this afternoon.