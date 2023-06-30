Today: Partly cloudy skies with 40% chance of rain this afternoon. High of 92°.

Tonight: Showers move east this evening. Low of 65°.

Tomorrow: 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 86°.

High temperatures are back in the double digits today. Hottest afternoon high will be in Childress at 96°. Showers expected to form along the Texas and New Mexico border this afternoon and move eastward towards Lubbock this evening. These thunderstorms could produce strong winds, localized flooding, and quarter sized hail.

Another day of afternoon showers on Saturday with temperatures in the mid 80’s. Skies expected to stay clear early next week with Highs in the 90s.