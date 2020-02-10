KAMC HD PM Weather Webcast: February 10th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Ron Roberts has your Monday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Overnight tonight, showers will begin to increase across the area. Precipitation may briefly start off as rain, but it will quickly transition over to freezing rain and sleet. Wintry precipitation will remain on the caprock. In Lubbock, freezing rain are expected to begin around 2-4 AM. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. High temperatures for Tuesday will likely occur around midnight.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Tuesday. high temperatures will remain right around freezing. The second portion of this weather system will arrive very early on Tuesday morning. The first round from the second system will impact the South Plains from 2 AM until Noon on Tuesday. With this first round, we will see mainly freezing rain and sleet in Lubbock. Areas to the northwest of Lubbock that are currently under a Winter Storm Watch will see a few more snowflakes mix in during this time period. Snowfall accumulations for places along and northwest of a line from Tatum, New Mexico to Tuila, Texas will range from 1-3 inches. Travel will be treacherous across the area throughout the entire day on Tuesday.

The second round from the second system will arrive around 2 PM Tuesday evening and last into the early morning hours of Wednesday. This second round will bring more snowfall to the South Plains. Event totals in the Lubbock metro area will range from a trace, upwards of 2 inches. Travel conditions will remain hazardous throughout the overnight hours on Tuesday. Precipitation will begin to clear up around sunrise on Wednesday morning. Lows will fall into the lower 20s and upper 10s.

For the first half of Wednesday, a few isolated snow showers will be possible to the east of the I-27 corridor. Later in the day, sunshine will return to the region, helping to melt any snow that accumulates. High temperatures will range in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Areas who receive more snow will remain in the middle to lower 30s. Overnight Wednesday, any moisture that remains on area roadways will refreeze, resulting in patchy black ice into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and lower 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be below average across the South Plains. Any remaining snow will melt no later than Friday. Highs will return to the upper 40s and lower 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds on Friday will be quite breezy, gusting close to 30 MPH out of the south-southwest.

This weekend will be nice and warm across the area. Highs will return to the lower and middle 60s. Clouds will increase on Saturday. By Sunday, more sunshine will be present across the area. Overnight lows will remain mild, only falling into the middle 30s.

Have a warm and safe Tuesday!

-Ron

