KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 09.01.18

LUBBOCK, Texas - TONIGHT: A few stray showers will stick around tonight as temperatures cool off into the mid to upper 60s

TOMORROW: Your Sunday will start off cool before seeing a gradual warm up by the afternoon. Highs are expected in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in around the late afternoon and early evening. With heavy rains likely, some areas may see some localized flooding. Turn around, don't drown!

Have a great Sunday!

