KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 09.02.18

LUBBOCK, Texas - TONIGHT: Storms out west will continue to push into the central parts of our region, including Lubbock county, with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Your Labor Day will start off rather cool under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a stray shower. As the afternoon rolls around, showers and storms will begin to initiate, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Some areas could see up to 0.25"-0.50" of precipitation. We are not expecting these storms to become severe. We'll keep you advised

Have a great Labor Day!

