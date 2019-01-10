KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 1.10.19

KAMC’s Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O’Brien has the forecast for 1.10.19.

TODAY: A partly cloudy Thursday is in store with temperatures rising above average. Southwest wind will help to warm the South Plains to the upper 50s and low 60s. The forecast for Lubbock is 59°, and the western South Plains will be the warmest today in the low 60s. The next round of rain comes in tonight, likely after midnight, and the main impacts will be for Friday.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers will impact the South Plains Friday, most likely in the morning hours. Expect to see either wet roads or active rainfall for your morning commute tomorrow. Most of this activity will clear up and move east in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay mild tomorrow, in the mid to upper 50s with more sunshine in the evening.

THIS WEEKEND: A cold front will move in behind the rain Friday, leading to a dry and cooler weekend. Low 50s are likely Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be slightly breezy with northerly winds.

