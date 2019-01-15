KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 1.15.19

KAMC’s Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O’Brien has the forecast for 1.15.19.

TODAY: The warm weather pattern starts today! Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with the warmest air west of the I-27/HWY 87 corridor. Lubbock is likely to reach 60° this afternoon with clearing clouds. Wind will generally be light today out of the west-southwest.

TOMORROW: Wedneday morning will be mild in the mid 30s to low 40s. Then the heat cranks up in the afternoon, to a high of 68° in Lubbock. The eastern Rolling Plains is likely to see some 70s! We will be about 10-15 degrees above average tomorrow. Winds will become breezy in the afternoon, from the west at 15-25 mph, gusting higher. The sky will be sunny with high clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD: The warmth continues through Friday, but then we will experience changes Friday night. The wind picks up and turns to a northerly direction with a strong cold front on the move. This front will take us back to the low 40s for the weekend ahead. Strong winds will stick around Saturday, making the wind chill feel like the upper 30s. Bundle up!

