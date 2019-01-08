KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 1.8.19

KAMC’s Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O’Brien has the forecast for 1.8.19.

TODAY: A seasonable day is ahead, with temperatures likely to reach the mid 50s. The forecast high in Lubbock is 54°. The sky will be partly cloudy. Winds will be out of the northeast 10-15 mph, following behind a weak morning cold front.

TOMORROW: More clouds are expected Wednesday. Humidity will be on the increase, but the atmosphere overall remains fairly stable. An isolated sprinkle is possible in the southern South Plains, but the chance remains low. Temperatures will make it to the upper 40s and low 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be mostly cloudy again with near average temperatures in the mid 50s. Starting overnight Thursday, after midnight and through Friday afternoon there is an increased chance for showers. Overall light in nature, there is a 30% chance of periodic rain Friday, especially early in the day. Things clear up by Saturday and temperatures remain seasonable through the weekend.

