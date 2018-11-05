KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 11.04.18

After a cool weekend, we will finally be seeing a warm up to start your work week.

Tonight, temperatures will stay cool in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

For Monday, the warm temperatures will get here by the afternoon with highs expected in the low to mid 70s. Our winds will remain breezy as a surface low passes to the north of our region. Some areas could see winds up 20 mph. By Tuesday morning, everything should calm down.

We are still tracking a strong cold front to move in by Wednesday, which will drop our temperatures back down into the 50s.

Have a great week!

