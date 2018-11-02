KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 11.02.18 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 11.02.18.

TODAY: A warm afternoon is in store, with upper 60s and low 70s for the South Plains. The forecast for Lubbock is 70 degrees today. Winds will be from the west-southwest 10-15 mph. The sky will be mostly cloud free. Tonight temperatures will drop to a low of 45 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be another warm one, with a high of 70 in Lubbock once again. Winds will pick up from the north and a few more clouds will move in as a weak, dry cold front moves into our area. Cooling temperatures will be delayed until the evening and through Sunday. The Tech football game kicks off at 7 pm and it will be chilly, in the 50s for game time. Sunday will be sunny but cooler, in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The trend of dry cold fronts and sunshine will continue next week. Monday will be warm and windy in the 70s, with an evening cold front. Tuesday will be in the 60s with sunshine. The 60s continue into the later half of the week with sunshine.

