KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 11.05.18

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 11.5.18.

TODAY: A warm and breezy afternoon is ahead today. Temperatures for almost everyone will reach the 70s, up to 75 in Lubbock. Lows 70s are expected north towards Plainview, and upper 70s south and east of Lubbock. Winds will be breezy today, from the northwest 15-20 mph. The sun will be shining bright, with a few high clouds.

TOMORROW: A similarly warm day is in store for Election Day. Expect a high of 77 in Lubbock, with 70s region wide. Winds will be weaker Tuesday, about 5-10 mph. The sky will remain mostly sunny.

THIS WEEK: By Wednesday our weather takes a sharp turn. A cold front will move in on Wednesday morning, dropping temperatures to the 50s, with more clouds coming along as well. Temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees below average through Friday with the clouds sticking around. There is a low chance of precipitation on Thursday.

