KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 11.06.18

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 11.6.18.

TODAY: Expect the last day of 70s this week today, up to 76 in Lubbock. All of our region will be in the low to mid 70s with sunshine today. Winds will be light and variable, less than 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A Canadian cold front marches into the South Plains Wednesday morning, and it will limit temperatures to the mid 50s. The forecast for Lubbock is 56 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Some light drizzle is possible as this front passes, but the better chance of rain comes Thursday into Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: From the Climate Prediction Center, the 6-10 day outlook shows temperatures staying well below average for west Texas. Expect temperatures to stay in the 50s all through the weekend and starting next week.

