KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 1.11.19 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 1.11.19.

TODAY: A mild day is ahead with temperatures rising to the mid 50s and up to the low 60s. Expect a high of 60 in Lubbock with a partly cloudy afternoon. Morning, light rain has ended, but another round of scattered showers are possible later. Between after school and dinner time, a few more showers will develop with isolated thunder. Then this evening the sky clears up as a cold front moves through the South Plains.

THIS WEEKEND: Friday's cold front will leave cooler conditions for the weekend. Saturday's temperatures will reach the upper 40s and low 50s under a sunny sky. Saturday will have a breezy northerly wind. Sunday will be cooler with partly cloudy conditions and 40s in the forecast.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm next week, from the low 50s Monday to the 60s by Wednesday. Mostly calm weather is expected in the extended outlook.

Send me your weather photos!

-Alex

Facebook: Meteorologist Alex O'Brien

Twitter: @WXAlexOBrien

Email: aobrien@kamc.tv