KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 1.14.19 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 1.14.19.

TODAY: Morning clouds will begin to break up by lunch time today. The afternoon will be sunny with light winds from the southwest. Temperatures will be below average today, reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. The forecast high for Lubbock today is 50°.

TOMORROW: A warming trend begins Tuesday, with highs in the afternoon likely to reach the 60s. The forecast for Lubbock tomorrow is 61° with light winds from the southwest. The sky will be partly cloudy in the morning and sunny in the afternoon.

THIS WEEK: It will be a perfect week to head outside and enjoy the mild temperatures! 60s will continue through Friday with dry conditions in store. A cold front is expected sometime Friday night or Saturday morning which will drop temperatures for the weekend. It is looking likely that highs will be in the low 40s Saturday and Sunday.

-Alex

