KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 1.16.19

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 1.16.19.

TODAY: A very warm day is ahead, with highs about 15 degrees above average. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s today, up to 69­° in Lubbock. Winds will respond to this rapid temperature rise by also increasing. Sustained wind speeds will be about 10-25 mph with gusts in the 30 mph range. This afternoon will be sunny with high cirrus clouds.

TOMORROW: Thursday will still be about 10 degrees above average, in the mid 60s. The wind will be much calmer tomorrow, from the west 5-10 mph. Still expect sunshine and a great afternoon to spend time outside!

THIS WEEKEND: Friday will be the last warm day before a strong cold front arrives Friday night. Winds will be strong with this cold front, both Friday and Saturday, likely gusting over 40 mph. Temperatures will fall to the 20s Friday night and stay in the 40s all weekend. A few flurries are possible as the front passes overnight Friday into Saturday morning, but accumulations of snow are less likely.

