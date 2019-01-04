KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 1.4.19 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - The KAMC Storm Team Weather Webcast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros. Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 1.4.19.

TODAY: So long to below average conditions, hello to warmer weather! A chilly start this morning will soon be followed by mid 60s. The forecast for Lubbock is 66°. The sky will be sunny with light northwest wind.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday, the heat peaks with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Saturday will be sunny. Clouds will move in by Sunday, but will not inhibit temperatures from reaching the 60s and 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The warm trend continues into next week when the kids head back to school. Expect 60s to continue, with clouds and a breezy Monday and mostly sunny conditions through mid-week.

-Alex