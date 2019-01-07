KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 1.7.19 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 1.7.19.

TODAY: Another warm day is in store for the South Plains, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The forecast high for Lubbock is 65° with sunshine. Winds will be breezy this morning and through the afternoon, gusting up to 30-35 mph.

TOMORROW: A cold front will move in Tuesday and provide a slight cool down, with highs near seasonable in the mid 50s. The forecast for Lubbock tomorrow is 54° with partly cloudy sky conditions. The weather will be mostly calm, as this front mostly impacts temperatures for us.

THIS WEEK: Through mid-week, more clouds move in as humidity increases. At this point, rain chances remain low with an isolated rain mention Wednesday. The Storm Team is watching Thursday night into Friday for potential showers, but confidence in this forecast remains low at this time. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid 50s all week.

Send me your weather photos!

-Alex

Facebook: Meteorologist Alex O'Brien

Twitter: @WXAlexOBrien

Email: aobrien@kamc.tv