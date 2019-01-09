KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 1.9.19 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 1.9.19.

TODAY: A cool and cloudy day is ahead for the South Plains. Expect low 50s this afternoon on the Caprock, with mid 50s east into the Rolling Plains. The high for Lubbock is forecast at 51°. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with light wind turning back to the south. Tonight, likely after the dinner hour there is a 20% chance of rain. These showers moving in overnight will generally be light with little accumulation expected.

TOMORROW: Thursday as a whole will be dry, with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in to the mid to upper 50s region wide. The forecast for Lubbock tomorrow is 57°. The next, and better, chance for rain this week comes late Thursday night into Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Periodic showers are likely Friday, at a 40% chance for Lubbock. Most of the activity will be in the morning, then gradually tapering off through the evening. Accumulations of 0.25" are likely with isolated higher amounts. Then the sky clears a bit through the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 50s.

Send me your weather photos!

-Alex

Facebook: Meteorologist Alex O'Brien

Twitter: @WXAlexOBrien

Email: aobrien@kamc.tv