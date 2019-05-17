KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 5.17.19
TODAY: A humid and cloudy morning will shift to a breezy and sunny afternoon. Dry air will be sweeping through the South Plains this afternoon, with winds 20-25 mph. This will also shift the chance for thunderstorms further south and east tonight, with storm developing near Midland this evening. These storms will move northeast overnight and impact the southeast South Plains after midnight. Lubbock is now trending dry overnight.
THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be breezy with temperatures climbing to the low 80s. The sky will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday. The winds will be more calm Sunday, and temperatures will climb to the mid 80s.
LOOKING AHEAD: Next week starts with a chance of thunderstorms on Monday, with unsettled weather continuing into next week. Temperatures will stay in the 80s all next week.
