KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 5.23.19.

TODAY: A severe weather alert day is in place for a chance of strong thunderstorms this evening and overnight. In the mean time, we are starting very humid with 60-70° dew points! The afternoon we will see some sunshine and warm to the 80s. The forecast for Lubbock is 86°. Then thunderstorms will form along a dryline west of Lubbock by 4-6 pm. Storms will initially be very isolated with hail possible. Then storms will become more linear and widespread overnight and bring a heavy rain and damaging wind threat as they move east. The tornado threat is also possible, but the least likely. The area of greatest concern will be from about Plainview to Childress.

TOMORROW: Friday may start will lingering rain from overnight. Some clearing will take place in the afternoon with broken cloud cover. Temperatures will be cooler to the low 80s and upper 70s. Another dryline prompted thunderstorm evening is likely, with a slight risk of severe weather.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The 80 degree days with evening severe weather possibilty continues! Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are likely every night through Sunday. Memorial Day is trending dry for now. There is no need to cancel weekend outdoor activities, but have a plan B!

