KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 5.24.19.

TODAY: Morning showers are decreasing, but more thunderstorms are possible this evening. Storms will form around 3-4 pm and move northeast through the evening. Overall, the severe weather threat is lower than Thursday, but an isolated severe storm is possible. Temperatures will be cooler today, to the upper 70s and low 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: A few more rounds of severe weather is likely through the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday have a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe storms in the afternoon into the evening. If you have outdoor plans on this holiday weekend, be sure to take note of nearby shelters.

-Alex

