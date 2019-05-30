KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 5.30.19.

TODAY: A mild and seasonably cool day is in store. Highs will be in the upper 70s today, up to 79° in Lubbock. The sky will be mostly sunny with periods of clouds. This evening and into tonight, there is a 20% chance of thunderstorms. These will start west and move east through the area tonight. Some storms may be strong with hail a possibility.

TOMORROW: Friday will be another beautiful day with low 80s returning to the area. Day time heating will allow for some pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. This may impact the NCAA Baseball tournament at Rip Griffin Park. Showers should be spotty enough to prevent major delays to games.

THIS WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday we expect to return to normal temperatures for this time of year, with mid to upper 80s on the forecast. Each day will also bring a chance of evening thunderstorms, with minimal severe weather risk.

-Alex

