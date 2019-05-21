KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 5.21.19 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 5.21.19.

TODAY: A dry and windy day is in store. A wind advisory is in effect until 9 pm for winds sustained 20-30 mph from the west-southwest, gusting to 55 mph. The sky will be sunny, but temperatures will be cooler than average. Expect highs in the upper 70s today.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot, to the upper 80s. The forecast for Lubbock is 89°. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night.

THIS WEEK: More storm chances will be here for the end of the week. There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday afternoon. There is a possibility of severe weather Thursday, we will keep you advised.

