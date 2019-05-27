KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 5.27.19 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 5.27.19.

TODAY: A calmer weather day is ahead for Memorial Day. The sun will finally return to the South Plains today, which will allow rural roads and fields to dry out a bit. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s today, to 91° in Lubbock. There is still a possibility of isolated thunderstorms today, only at a 10% chance. Any storms that do develop may become severe.

TOMORROW: A sunny day is in store for Tuesday, with on chance of rain. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s, with light southwest wind. The forecast high for Lubbock is 85°.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances return on Wednesday, with the possibility of stronger thunderstorms early in the day. Temperatures will be below average on Wednesday, in the upper 70s. Then from Thursday through the weekend, we stay steady in the mid 80s with a chance of evening thunderstorms each day.

-Alex

