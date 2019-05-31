KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 5.31.19 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 5.31.19.

TODAY: Temperatures will be in the mid 80s this afternoon. A few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms can't be ruled out, but will be most likely overnight. Expect heavy rain and lightning overnight as scattered thunderstorms move in from New Mexico.

THIS WEEKEND: A similar pattern is setting up through the weekend, with highs in the 80s and a chance of thunderstorms. Make plans outside but keep your eye to the sky in case of lightning! Most of the rain will be overnight.

This is my final weather webcast at KAMC. I will be moving to Colorado Springs for a new adventure. I will miss you all! Please follow me on social media to join me in my new journey!

-Alex

Facebook: Meteorologist Alex O'Brien

Twitter: @WXAlexOBrien

Email: aobrien@kamc.tv