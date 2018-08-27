KAMC HD Storm Team Weather Webcast 8.27.18 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - KAMC's Storm Team Meteorologist Alex O'Brien has the forecast for 8.27.18.

TODAY: A hot day is ahead for Monday, at 98 degrees in Lubbock. Upper 90s likely on the Caprock and 100s likely east and south of Lubbock today. The wind will be slightly breezy from the south. Dewpoint temperatures are likely to rise today to the low 60s, and paired with day-time heating, spotty thunderstorms are likely to develop after 3 pm. Expect a 20% chance of showers this evening with potentially heavy rain.

TOMORROW: A similar forecast sets up Tuesday, at 98 degrees and a 20% chance of showers. But, we will be watching a front for Tuesday that is likely to move through the South Plains in the evening and allow for extra lift for thunderstorm development. The later this front moves in, the greater chance that some of these showers may linger into Wednesday morning.

THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be about 5 degrees cooler in the low 90s, behind the cold front. But, that "cool down" doesn't last long. Clear conditions and hot weather return by the end of the week. Temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 90s through Saturday.

